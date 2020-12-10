Wally Finn

By the time you read this, the new fishing regulations will be in effect. As of Dec. 1, the regulation states anglers can keep one walleye between 21 inches - 23 inches or one over 28 inches. The good news is if this forecast holds out, I’m sure there will be anglers taking advantage of this third opener, per se. Just to recap: We had the original opener on May 9. Then the season closed on July 1 but re-opened for the second time on Aug. 1 for catch-and-release only until Nov. 30. That was the first time in six years anglers could target walleye in the fall, and now the regulation change for the winter will go into effect (as the third opener) with the added harvest of one fish.
I can tell you emphatically that the last time the lake was still open on Dec. 1 (clear of ice, so to speak), numerous anglers crowded into a small patch of open water just off the south Garrison public access. Success was limited due to the small area anglers were forced to fish in, but most people said it was just neat to try and get out that late in the season.
The same thing could happen this year, as the lake will more than likely still be open. But some ice breaking to get a boat in will more than likely be necessary. I did see a fish house on Cove Bay, but be careful there, as the ice has not been there long. Looking for places to fish? Well, the walleye are basically in winter mode right now (the open water that is out there is hovering around the freezing mark). But you can’t go wrong with a jig and a minnow or a jig and plastic. Jigging raps are always a good bet for aggressive fish. The first break generally holds fish this time of year, as does rock piles and deep weed lines as well. Night trolling is still an option too, if you have the stomach for it.
Good luck out there, but be extra safe – whether you’re on the ice or in a boat – always wear your PFD (that’s a life jacket for you laymen out there).
Loose lines and tight lips,
Wally
