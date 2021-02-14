There has been a lot of talk about dead sticks lately in the ice fishing world. A dead stick is a general description for a rod you do nothing with. It can be fished with a bobber or not. It can be fished with live bait or a lure. To me, a true dead stick is a set up without a bobber and has a specialized tip action that is very soft. You can visually see the fish biting, but the fish cannot feel the resistance. There are many ways you can fish a dead stick. The most popular method by far is with a minnow and a bobber. The minnow could be on a plain hook with split shot or a weighted hook. I would recommend having both down if you have multiple lines and see what the fish prefer. When fish are not real aggressive, they’ll usually prefer a weighted hook as the minnow won’t be able to swim away from them and they won’t have to work as hard to catch it.
You can also lower the split shot on a plain hook to slow the minnow down and make it easier for the fish to catch. Another trick – especially on bigger minnows – is to trim the tail, that will keep them from swimming away as well. But it will still have an urgent action. Minnow action is key. If you don’t see the tip bouncing or the bobber moving around the hole, change it out for a livelier one. It has to look as natural as possible, and a minnow that is not moving very much is not going to look very natural. The biggest key to a lively minnow other then fresh bait is how you hook it. There are a lot places to hook a minnow, but I prefer to hook it by the dorsal fin – very lightly. If you hook it too deep, it will either eventually die, or at the minimum its natural swimming action will be impeded. Livelier bait catch more fish. And bait is actually pretty cheap in comparison to your overall equipment investment.
Loose lines and tight lips,
Wally
