In last week’s part I, I talked about the basics of the dead stick. This week, I’ll dive in a little deeper on the subject. I prefer to fish a dead stick without a bobber on a specialized dead stick rod. There are a lot of advantages to not using a bobber. Anytime the temp is below freezing, the line will freeze inside the bobber and make it hard to put your line down without using both hands. Also, the bobber stop tends to freeze to the top of the bobber and could move it on the line, requiring a reset of the depth. If you’re going to use a slip bobber (in the winter or summer), the most important thing is making sure the bobber stop doesn’t move on the line by accident – and take you out of the fish zone. In the winter, it’s easy to check your bait depth with your sonar. In the summer, you have to do it the old-fashioned way with a depth weight. The worst part about using a bobber is when it freezes in the hole. With an actual dead stick rod – without a bobber – you don’t have any of these problems.
I do like to use an actual bobber stop on my dead stick, but it’s more of a depth marker for resetting the line after the depth of the fish are found. I will adjust the stop so that when I set the line at the desired depth, it comes just on to the reel spool. That way when I get a bite, the stop will not be going through the guides and possibly hanging up on one and move it out of position. When I get a bite, I’ll simply follow the fish down with the rod tip as it moves away and set the hook when the tip nears the hole. So unless it’s a big one and takes out drag on the hook set, the stop will remain on the spool. I’ll do the same for my jigging rods as well. It’s a real handy trick to keep you fishing more and not constantly checking to make sure your depth is set right.
Loose lines and tight lips,
Wally
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.