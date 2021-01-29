Last week, I talked about how crowded the lake gets on the weekend. Well, there probably will be no end to that anytime in the near future – and that’s a good thing! But, unfortunately, with crowds comes the trash. There always has to be some bad apples in the bunch that make the people that do pack out their trash look bad. I mean what kind of a person litters in the first place? I’m going to say, for starters, someone with low intelligence. Because you really are stupid if you do that. If you bring it out on the lake, bring it back – it’s really that simple. And don’t even get me started on the bags of poop – really, people? Let’s keep it clean out there so we can all enjoy the beauty of the lake without looking at someone else’s mess.
Anyway, enough about that! Let’s talk fishing. Recently, I was fishing out in the deep gravel and had a lot of lookers on the electronics but could not get many to commit. I’ve caught a lot of 12 -14 inch walleye this winter, so I figured that’s probably what they were. But then I caught a sway belly 10-inch perch on my walleye spoon and decided to downsize to some panfish gear to see if there were more. Low and behold, there was, and I started getting some nice perch here and there.
So there I was jigging away with two-pound test on a ultralight crappie rod while being distracted by my phone. I wasn’t watching the depth finder but felt a slight tap on the rod. I reflexively set the hook thinking it was another nice perch. But it wasn’t. The rod immediately doubled over with some substantial weight. I backed the drag off and, after a really fun battle, iced a nice big walleye, even though I was targeting perch. You never know what’s going to get hungry!
Loose lines and tight lips,
Wally
