Rum River flows south

The Rum River flows south from Mille Lacs Lake and reaches the Mississippi River in Anoka. It offers many scenic miles for kayakers and canoes.

 Photo by Bruce Treichler

Floating on the water, being lulled by the gentle current, and watching the scenery change as you move down river is one of those quintessential summertime experiences. With 35 state water trails to choose from, you have options to experience it yourself right here in Minnesota. 

Here’s three of the six designated Wild and Scenic Rivers in Minnesota, a designation that preserves and protects outstanding scenic, recreational, natural, historic and scientific values of a river. 

