Floating on the water, being lulled by the gentle current, and watching the scenery change as you move down river is one of those quintessential summertime experiences. With 35 state water trails to choose from, you have options to experience it yourself right here in Minnesota.
Here’s three of the six designated Wild and Scenic Rivers in Minnesota, a designation that preserves and protects outstanding scenic, recreational, natural, historic and scientific values of a river.
Whether you’re looking to discover a new water trail or want to travel downriver for the first time, check out our route recommendations and make the most of summertime.
Cannon River State Water Trail
The Cannon flows for about 83 miles (134 km) from Tetonka Lake into the Mississippi River. Bounded by rolling hills, high bluffs, farmland and woods in its upper reaches, this water trail provides a variety of wildlife and sightseeing opportunities.
Around 1000 CE, the mouth of the Cannon River was a major center of the Mississippian culture. This culture was heavily dependent upon agriculture, resulting in population concentration along the river. Indigenous people and traders frequently hid their canoes near the river’s mouth. For this reason, French fur traders called it La Riviere aux Canots, or “the river of canoes.” The name was later mispronounced by English-speaking newcomers, and that’s how the current moniker came to be.
ROUTE: From Riverside Park in Cannon Falls to Miesville Ravine County Park
Seven miles (11 km); 2-3 hours for the average paddler. For a longer day, continue to Welch, Minn. for five miles (8 km).
Map of a section of the Cannon River and surrounding communities and amenities,
This family-friendly route has easy class I rapids, and is very scenic. On quiet days paddlers may see wildlife including bald eagles, herons and painted turtles. Since the Cannon flows into the Mississippi, its waters harbor a wide variety of fish species, including walleyes, northern pike and catfish.
Crow River State Water Trail, North Fork
Named Aandego-ziibi by the Ojibwe for the bird they called the “marauder of newly planted corn,” the Crow River has two forks that flow southeast into the Mississippi River.
The North Fork of the Crow River starts its 175-mile journey (282 km) toward the Mississippi River at Lake Koronis, on the border between Stearns and Meeker counties. Prairie and hardwood vegetation border this river, which deepens and widens downstream from Kingston, meandering through a floodplain that is sometimes more than a mile wide. Rapids are few and easy. The river is even broader and deeper as the North and South forks join near Rockford, making this section ideal for day trips. At river miles 18 and 10.5, mills still stand where dams were located in the past.
ROUTE: From Crow-Hassan Park Reserve to the confluence with the Mississippi River
10 miles (16 km); three to four hours for the average paddler. For a longer trip, put in at Riverside County Park.
Map of the Crow River showing a section between Crow-Hassan Park Reserve and the Mississippi River.
The Crow River leads paddlers through rural landscapes just outside of the Twin Cities metro area. River banks, forested with maple, basswood and elm trees, are occasionally interrupted by gently rolling farmlands.
Rum River State Water Trail
The Rum River begins its journey at Mille Lacs Lake and continues 154 miles (248 km) to its confluence with the Mississippi River. Along the way, it meanders through glacial outwash plains.
The Rum River passes extensive backwaters and marshes, sandy upland plains, farmland and a thick canopy of maple, oak and ash trees. Several county and regional parks along the river provide opportunities to stop, stretch your legs, enjoy a picnic or even spend the night at a watercraft campsite.
ROUTE: From Martin’s Landing Public Water Access near Isanti to the Rum River North County Park
11.1 miles (17.8 km); 3.5-5 hours for the average paddler.
Map of the Rum River, showing the section between Rum River North County Park and County Road 5.
This stretch of the Rum River offers paddlers an opportunity to encounter an abundance of wildlife, including white-tailed deer, beavers, song birds and bald eagles. The Rum is also a favorite among anglers because of its strong populations of smallmouth bass, northern pike and walleyes.
