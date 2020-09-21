It’s that time of year where gardens are producing vegetables and hydrangeas are producing beautiful blooms. The ones here are from the Mary Wasche household. The bloom on left is a vanilla strawberry hydrangea, which is now changing from white to pink all across the area. Hydrangeas are popular shrubs with colorful flowers that bloom through summer and into fall. They usually bloom in shades of blue, purple and pink, with some selections in white, green or amber. Most hydrangea bushes are easy to grow in Zones 3-9 and prefer partial shade.
Photos by Mary Wasche
(0) comments
