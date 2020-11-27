It was a hunt four years in the making.
Noah Moss first saw “The Deer” when he was 8 years old. Together with his father in the deer stand, just watching, both knew the buck was going to be something special.
What followed over the next four years was an adventure that the Moss family has enjoyed sharing with others – and a 200-pound buck for Noah the day after Veterans Day this year.
“When I knew it was him, my mind was blown,” said Noah, who helped track and then tracked himself this special deer.
In fact, the deer even got a name – Triple B. The name stems from the text dad Jordan uses when he brings down a buck – BBD, or Big Buck Down.
Only Noah altered it slightly after seeing the deer back on family farm cameras after last year’s deer hunt.
“I thought instead, ‘Big Buck Back,’” Noah explained.
Mossy Hill Outdoors
Hunting and farming are a big part of the family experience for the Mosses. Jordan and his children film their hunting adventures – as well as chronicle the work they do to hunt, including the food plots on the family land – on a YouTube channel called Mossy Hill Outdoors.
The name comes from the Moss and Hill families, which comprise Jordan and his family, plus his uncle and two sons.
Jordan said the practice started with storytelling to the grandparents and great-grandparents about hunting, and them wanting to see what was going on.
“It adds another challenge (to the hunt),” Jordan explained. The end result?
“They get to see all the emotions,” he added.
There are several trail cameras set up on the Moss family property – located just east of Aitkin – which allows the family to keep an eye on the deer that end up feeding there.
Those cameras helped track the four-year journey that was capturing the buck that was dubbed “Triple B.”
A long journey
The Mosses first saw the deer back when Noah was just 8, sitting in the deer stand with his father.
“He couldn’t legally hunt himself,” Jordan explained. “He was just sitting in the stand with me.”
The following year, they felt they found the same deer again, only that time with a broken rack. Jordan said he passed on taking down the deer, because he felt it would be better to let Noah have a shot at him the next year.
The family collected the deer’s sheds, however, finding the antlers on the property. The deer earned the nickname “The Broken Eight” because of the broken rack and the shed.
As a 10-year-old, first-time hunter last year, Noah bagged a deer during the state’s youth hunt. He then went out with his grandfather the day after Veterans Day.
Noah sighted the deer, which then walked into range. Noah took the shot, and the deer dropped. When Noah and his grandfather approached the deer, though, it got up and ran.
Members of the family tracked the deer to the property line, but couldn’t go any further.
“We were kind of bummed,” Jordan said. “We were just hoping he made it through the season.”
And when the deer reappeared on the cameras, that’s when it earned the name “Triple B.”
The end of the story
This year, Noah went out with his grandfather again, taking advantage of a school conference day to again be out on the day following Veterans Day.
Jordan and Noah felt they’d been seeing the same deer on the property cameras, and were hoping he’d be hanging around the food plots that the family puts down of greens, corn and soybeans to provide feeding year-round for the deer in the area.
Noah used a grunt call, and the deer came out of a swampy area near the stand.
“I look, and there’s this rack on it,” Noah explained. “I was very, very excited. My grandpa was getting excited, too.”
This time, Noah’s shot was true. He felled the buck, and when he and his grandfather and his middle brother Zeke – along to help with the tracking – came upon the deer, they made a phone call to Jordan.
“Getting the phone call, saying, ‘Dad, Dad, I shot Triple B,’ it was kind of unbelievable,” Jordan said.
When the family field dressed the deer, they discovered scar tissue and bullet fragments in the same shoulder where Noah had shot him the year before.
“We knew this was him,” Jordan said.
After four years, Noah brought down a 9-point buck, weighing 197 pounds after the field dressing. The family also scored the rack, which came in at 130 and 7/8s gross inches.
“For this area, I would consider that a trophy,” said Jordan, who added that the buck was well over 200 pounds alive.
Noah’s prize will be mounted by a taxidermist, along with the sheds found the second year in watching the deer. Jordan said the adventure is one for the record books – and quite the story to tell.
“It’s kind of cool when the chapter closes,” Jordan said. “Now we have a final ending to the chapter.”
