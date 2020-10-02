Good opener
The public landing at Lake Onamia was a busy spot from sun-down Friday evening, Sept. 25, through noon on Sunday, Sept. 27, as dozens of hunting parties descended on this popular lake for the opening of water-fowl season 2020.
Following their morning shoots, hunting parties took turns arriving at the public landing where they were met by Minnesota Conservation Officers checking bag limits, registration credentials and firearms.
