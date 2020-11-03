Youth Deer Hunt success for 12-year-old Adelynn Ahlgren of Sauk Rapids, daughter of Sara and Jason Ahlgren. She was hunting with her grandfather Richard Ahlgren of Wahkon at his hunting land west of Atikin.
