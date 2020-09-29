Local conservation officer, Dan Starr

Local conservation officer, Dan Starr (left) was on hand at the public landing on Lake Onamia Saturday morning, Sept. 26, checking in on dozens of hunters who frequented the lake during the water-fowl opener. Starr, along with area wildlife supervisor Steve Piepgras and his crew, were instrumental in making sure the public landing was cleared of bog and ready for the over 60 boats that used the area last weekend.

