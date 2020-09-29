East Side Township, MN (56342)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.