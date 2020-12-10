Hunters came, saw and conquered in the Mille Lacs area as part of this local deer hunting firearms season. With the end of the season comes the end of local hunting contests, and the Messenger has received results from the Big Buck Contest hosted through Malmo Market at the north end of Mille Lacs.
The winner of this year’s Malmo Market Big Buck contest was Kerry Herman, whose 11-point big buck weighed in at 222 pounds. Market owner Lynwood Elliot noted that the deer was taken with a bow earlier in the season. In recognition of her achievement, she received $2,000, a plaque and a hat inscribed with “Malmo Market First Place.”
Speaking broadly on the contest, Elliot said it had been a good year. The store had seen heavier deer this season than years previous, many weighing 200 over pounds or close to it. He compared this to a previous year where the heaviest buck came in around 190 pounds. Elliot’s suspicion was that deer were larger due to a good acorn crop and less harsh winter the previous season.
Looking at the total number of entries, Elliot said it was similar to years past, with around 15 to 20% of the hunters bringing in a deer to weigh. “Some may look at that number of entries and think it’s low,” Elliot said, “but you have to understand it’s a ‘Big Buck’ contest, so hunters aren’t going to bring in a deer if they think it’s not heavy enough.”
As for prizes distributed, $5,540 were given to competitors, along with an assortment of goods from the Market’s vendors, including Deli Express items, Coke and Pepsi products, Red Bull products, Heggie’s pizzas, Rapala t-shirts, Marathon gift certificates, fishing tackle, and more. He also noted a number of local resorts had contributed to the prize pool. Every hunter who weighed in a deer received a small bag of goods.
