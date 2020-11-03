In the middle of hunting season, the Messenger received a copy of a nice, homey letter sent to local Richard (Dick) Asmus from his good hunting buddy Jack Belisle, recounting some of the fun times spent over the years with their hunting party. Belisle not only speaks about the year of the hunt in the picture above, but of how the Asmus and Belisle families first got together to hunt, and how this tradition has developed over the past 70 years. For those who know of these area families, the Messenger felt the letter might be an pleasant and interesting read.
Dear Dick,
This group (in the picture above) did pretty well on opening morning this year!
Just as interesting as this picture may be, is the history of the group itself. We’re well into the fourth germination of the Asmus and Belisle families hunting together.
This is a short history of those family hunts as Jack recalled:
Starting probably back in the 1950s, Hank Asmus and Joe Belisle, both WWII veterans, became friends and hunting buddies. Hank was a Navy man in the South Pacific where he landed in the first LST on Iwo Jima, and Joe served in the US Army in North Africa, Sicily and Italy.
Not long after war, Hank’s son Dick and Joe’s son Jack (that’s me) met.
Neither one of us remembers exactly when we met. I think it was when Joe’s nephew Neal Levin was caretaker of the Green Acres farm in the Bayview area near Hank and Dick’s home.
Hank, Dick, Joe, Neal, and me, along with some other people Hank knew, hunted off and on for many years. We usually hunted on the second weekend of deer season, doing long drives all over the Mille Lacs area.
Then in 1992, my son Joe (who was 13), Grandpa Joe, Hank, Dick, and Dick’s son Jason, started hunting together on the Johnson farm south of Onamia where Dick’s wife Elaine was born and raised.
Over time, my two sons, John and Mike, got old enough to hunt, and two of Dick’s grandsons, Tyler and Nicholas, also got old enough to join in the fun.
Grandpa Hank, grandpa Joe, Dick and I taught the youngsters what we knew about hunting. Now they are teaching their kids.
Hank and Joe passed on in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
For several years, two of Dick’s granddaughters were hunting in the party as well.
For several years, my grandson Tristan Hamann and his father Mike joined us, coming all the way from Bemidji.
My son John’s stepdaughter has also been coming on hunts for a few years.
My son Joe’s son Tommy has started to join us, but he is too young to have a gun at this time.
Over the years, Dick bought some land from Jens Peterson next door, and I bought some land from the Braaten family, so we rarely hunt anywhere else these days.
So, you can see, hunting around Mille Lacs has developed into a multi generation affair over the years with our extended families.
The combination of six deer on opening morning and Tyler’s monster buck (pictured above)) makes this year a special one none of us will forget, but there have been many unforgettable years spent hunting together.
Grandpa Hank and Grandpa Joe would be proud.
- By Jack Belisle
