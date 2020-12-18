A buck and an alligator
Cory Klocek was hunting on a friend’s land in East Bethel on gun opener this fall. He shot this 10-point buck and while tracking it, he saw an alligator on the pond. He called the DNR to see what to do. They told him to shoot it since it’s invasive and non native. They guessed it was someone’s pet that got too big and they released it into the wild. Klocek normally hunts his family’s land on the east side of Mille Lacs but he didn’t go up this year.
18-pointer
Non-typical 18-point buck shot by Samantha Lanners and Joe Gerads north of Foreston during this fall’s rifle season.
First doe
Dan Thomas from Brainerd with his first doe, shot near Onamia during this fall’s rifle hunting season.
Submitted photos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.