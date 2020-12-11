Mega rack!
Carson Wredberg, age 12, harvested this monster during this year’s deer hunting season 8-pointer near Princeton in Mille Lacs County.
Nice buck in Wahkon!
Dave Nelson with a nice 10 pointer, taken during this year’s rifle deer hunting season in Wahkon.
12 pointer!
Sam Hanson shot this 12 pointer with a rough score of 160 inches on Monday Nov. 16, at 4 p.m. in Mudgett Township.
