Big buck!
Ty Kramer Jr. from Onamia sent in this photo of his son James and the nice 11-point buck they got on opening weekend. It weighed 210 pounds.
Nice one
Izzy Krawiecki shot this 10-point buck in Wahkon.
Submitted photos.
