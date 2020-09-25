Cormorants, seagulls and pelicans currently occupy Spirit Island located in the south end of Mille Lacs Lake. Though the water may be getting chilly, there is still time to get in some water recreation and fishing off the beaches of the lake! And as we enter fall on the lake, visitors will experience some of the best sunsets of the year.
Photos by T.A. LeBrun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.