In the summer, Mille Lacs Kathio State Park is a lush, green destination for hiking and exploration along the western shore of Mille Lacs. Though winter may bring harsh winds and a snowy blanket to the Mille Lacs Kathio scenery, it doesn’t have to be any less a destination this time of year. Park manager Kris Erickson is happy to explain what resources the park still has in store, so long as visitors have boots, snowshoes or skis, and other winter weather apparel, in tow.
“All things considered,” Erickson said, of winter activities at the park, “it’s been going well. I think there has been an increase in activity.” However, the park has not been offering ski rentals due to the pandemic, he noted, so those hoping to take a cross-country bout through the park have had to bring their own set of skis, boots and poles.
This winter season, Erickson has also noticed an increased interest in hiking the park, without skis or snowshoes. In response, the park has worked to accommodate hikers with more opportunities in the park, by designating and packing down more hiking trails that wouldn’t typically be open in the cold weather season. Time spent out on the trails varies from group to group. Erickson has seen some skiers go out all day on the trails while others, like families with younger kids, might only spend less than an hour stretching their legs at the park.
For hikers, Erickson recommended bringing a sturdy, warm pair of boots. As the trails are packed fairly well, he did not suspect hikers would need to deal with deep snow. Whether visitors planned to hike, ski or snowshoe, he advised that they should always be dressed in layers, as appropriate for Minnesota winter temperatures and wind. He advised that visitors also be cautious on the park’s icy roads that, as with doing anything on colder days, it was wise to do activities in groups. He also suggested hikers notify others of their whereabouts before heading out into the park.
When all ski trails are groomed and available, Kathio has a total of around 30 kilometers, Erickson said, noting that kilometers were usually the preferred measurement among skiers. Presently, the park is grooming around 20 kilometers. Additionally, hikers can find around five miles of open trails at the park. Those interested in snowshoeing could also find eight miles of designated trails at the park, and Erickson added that snowshoers are welcome to go almost anywhere in the park, so long as they kept off the groomed ski trails.
Making recommendations for first-time visitors to Kathio State Park during the winter, Erickson suggested that hikers explore the trails available along the Rum River. “It’s a really unique trail,” he said. “It goes through a lot of areas inaccessible during the summertime, because of the swamps and water.” For first time skiers, Erickson recommended the park’s intermediate and advanced loops, “which will provide a challenging but fun experience with the hills there,” he explained. “[The trails are] pretty unique for cross-country trails in Minnesota.”
Along with a park pass, Erickson said that skiers will need to pick up a Minnesota ski pass. Self-registration for a skiing day pass is available at the park, and annual ski passes can be purchased anywhere the Minnesota DNR hunting or fishing licenses are offered. Ski passes can be registered online at the DNR website (www.dnr.state.mn.us/licenses/online-sales.html) or via phone at 1 (888) 665-4236.
Most official park events, including Kathio’s popular candlelight skiing event, have been canceled due to the pandemic. However, Erickson said that on Feb. 6 and 7, the park will host a scavenger hunt event. “It’s a special program we’re doing,” Erickson said, “just to provide something during this time of winter cold and decreased opportunity for indoor events.” Visitors will be able to pick up sheets of paper with fill-in-the-blank questions, and answers can be found out on interpretive signs along hiking trails in the park. Small prizes will be available to those who complete the hunt, and the park office window will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. those two days.
While the trail center’s seating area is currently closed, Erickson said that the bathrooms at the facility are still open, and other rest facilities are also available throughout the park. The park is regularly open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday, the office window is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Erickson gave one final recommendation: “Don’t be intimated. Come out and enjoy the winter weather that we have here in Minnesota.” There are literally miles of activity to be had at Mille Lacs Kathio State Park. Though the weather may nip this time of year, opportunities to safely explore the great outdoor resources around Mille Lacs abound.
