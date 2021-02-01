The second annual Mille Lacs South Christmas Bird Count bird count was held on Dec. 20, 2020. The organization appreciates the support again this year. Results and a summary of the event are provided here by guide Judd Brink.
In total, four groups, all single participants, were out during the count.
The count found a total of 24 species, totaling 580 birds. The most common bird was the black-capped chickadee at 105 birds counted. Newly counted this year was a Carolina wren, found by Willow Shields at Father Hennepin State Park in Isle. Due to open water, trumpeter swans were added to the count, totaling 56 birds.
Results from the count as follows:
American crow, 83
Black-capped chickadee, 105
Barred owl, 3
Brown creeper, 1
Blue jay, 38
Bald eagle, 12
Canada goose, 48
Carolina wren, 1
Common raven, 12
Downy woodpecker, 8
European starling, 87
Hairy woodpecker, 9
House sparrow, 12
Northern shrike, 1
Pileated woodpecker, 4
Red-bellied Woodpecker, 6
Red-breasted nuthatch, 5
Rock pigeon, 39
Ringneck pheasant, 3
Rough-legged hawk, 1
Trumpeter swan, 56
Wild turkey, 6
White-winged crossbill, 6
White-breasted nuthatch, 34
Brink extend to all the help and community support the event received this December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.