Sportspeople aplenty flock to Nitti’s Hunters Point Resort
Nitti’s Hunters Point Resort, along Mille Lacs’ east shore, drew in crowds on Saturday, Oct. 3, when they hosted a Sportsman’s Show throughout the day. The event featured a variety of informational booths and vendors, including Neal Jacobson with Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, promoting “the sportsman’s voice for your public lands;” Jason Beamish, with Beamish Metalworks, promoting his new website, metalonwood.com; and a variety of brands offering angling paraphernalia, like Mason and Brad Meyer with Cast Your Bait and Travis Billmeyer and Joe Bricko with JT Outdoor Products.
Booths for all sorts
The Nitti’s Hunters Point’s Sportsman’s Show represented outdoor enthusiasm a variety of ways, whether it was the Cub Scout fundraising of father Steven Colk and Scout Jonathon Werner, of Pack 523, out of Isanti; Dean Hanson and Jim Darosa, advocating for the Mille Lacs Smallmouth Alliance; Dave Ambrose, presenting for Oglivie’s Thomas SnoSports; or Charlie Darmer, of Malmo, providing live musical performance at the JT Outdoor Products booth.
Photos by Evan Orbeck
