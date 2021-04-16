Minnesota’s popular warm weather stream trout season opens Saturday, April 17, with quality fishing opportunities in every region of the state. Brook trout and splake fishing also open April 17 on Lake Superior and its tributary streams.
Whether you’re new to the sport or an experienced trout angler, the DNR has new information on Minnesota’s trout streams and lakes available on its website. Modeled after the DNR’s popular LakeFinder tool, StreamFinder provides anglers with a description, species list, regulations and access information for trout streams throughout Minnesota.
Anyone interested in learning the basics of fly fishing, including tools to help find a fishing spot, can join the DNR’s free webinar at noon on Wednesday, April 14. The webinar is part of the new Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series from the DNR and features brief, relevant information on skills and upcoming events. Registration and more information are available online.
Minnesota has roughly 3,800 miles of designated trout streams. Anglers fishing on designated trout waters must have a trout stamp validation in addition to an angling license. Complete trout season details are available at mndnr.gov/fishing.
