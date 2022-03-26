With the opening of the Rainy River on the border of Minnesota and Ontario comes the start of the open water season for a lot of anglers in the upper midwest. Although it’s legendary for its early spring walleye bite (that season is open until April 14 this year), it is also known to a niche group of anglers that partake in the spring sturgeon season.
After the walleye season closes, the activity on the river goes down substantially. Although the northern pike season is open year round up there, not many anglers take advantage of it. Mainly sturgeon is the draw now. Sturgeon anglers will have the river to themselves until the walleye season re-opens on May 14 this year.
Sturgeon fishing is done on the bottom with a 2-5 ounce no-roll sinker and a bait rig. No-roll sinkers are a tear drop shaped flat slip sinker that will lay flat on the bottom and if the right weight is chosen, it won’t roll on the bottom due to the current. General rule: the stronger the current, the heavier the sinker.
On the business end is a 5/0 circle hook, this is tied to a 6-18 inch 30-40 pound test leader and a swivel below the weight. A bead is also suggested below the weight to keep the lead sinker from wearing on the knot. Pre-made sturgeon rigs are also available.
Bait consists of a “gob” of nightcrawlers - this can be as many as four to seven or more depending on preference. Some anglers also prefer to use frozen shiners as well to add even a little more scent to the crawlers. Others prefer live fathead minnows to add a little movement to the bait. Fishing is done in the deep holes - with the edges of the holes being the most popular.
Main tackle for most anglers consists of muskie or catfishing gear, although there are some specialty sturgeon rods on the market. Level wind bait casting reels are also preferred, but a large spinning reel could be used as well. The problem with using a spinning reel is sturgeon will take out a lot of drag during the fight, and this in the end will ultimately twist up the line.
A bait casting reel does not have that problem as the line goes on and comes off the reel flat - with no twisting or spinning line like a spinning reel. Braided line in the 50-80 pound test will also give you a better feel than monofilament line when it comes to detecting strikes. But some anglers still prefer mono because of its shock absorbing qualities.
Sturgeon strikes can vary from being very detectable - line starts slowly going out (like in the dock scene in the movie Jaws. Click… Click.. Click, click, click). Or it can simply be a little tapping on the rod tip. I’ve had best luck with a circle hook just slowly reeling until weight is felt, then reeling faster to set the hook. No big sweeping hook set is used with a circle hook - simply start reeling.
The problem with the tapping type strike is there are many other fish in the river that will eat your bait - which is also a good reason to check your bait - often. We’ve caught suckers, incidental walleyes, and northerns as well while sturgeon fishing. So you never really know what the bite is until you start reeling and find out. But you will know right away if it’s a sturgeon, because of the weight. It will feel like you hooked the bottom - but it’s moving.
Once a fish is hooked, settle in for a long battle - even for a small one. And of course, the lighter the tackle you are using, the longer it’s going to take to land them. A big one, 50-60 inches long can easily be 30 minutes or more, even with heavy gear.
Landing a sturgeon can be interesting. With the small ones you can use a good size muskie net. But if it’s over 60 inches it gets a little trickier. A net can still be used, but it gets harder to work on them because ultimately you have to unhook them and you’ll probably want a picture as well, and that will be hard when they’re stuck in a net.
The bigger fish seem to be easier to land with a tail grab, and another can help bring them aboard. But don’t lay them on the floor to thrash around - that is never a good idea with any fish. The best way is to put the fish in the anglers lap that caught it for the picture. And never handle a sturgeon by its gill covers - these can actually be very fragile.
The gill covers on a sturgeon are not like most fish - they stop short of overlapping. Sturgeon are primarily benthic carnivores and are filter feeders, so large volumes of water pass through their mouths and out their gills. Having the gill covers stop short allows for this to constantly happen.
Handle all fish with care - these are very old creatures. Prehistoric really.
If you’re looking for a new way to get out on the water before the opening of fishing. Give sturgeon a try. If you like hard fighting long battles, sturgeon just might be for you.
