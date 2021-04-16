Well, I sure liked the way the ice came off last week, nice and easy. It’s been a while since it went off without a lot of heaving and piling. Down here, I didn’t even realize it was gone ‘til the next mornin’. So while the big lake is warming up, another season is getting set to open, and that’s the inland stream trout fishing season on April 17. All you need is a trout stamp added to your license to take part in the fun. Now, I know I’m a walleye, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that’s all I know about. There is something called the internets ya know!
But really, walking and wading the bank of a trout stream (or any other stream for that matter) can be a good way to get outside and enjoy the sights and sounds of nature, and get some fresh air and exercise after being cooped up inside. It doesn’t take much for equipment – no more than a couple split shot, a hook and a night crawler to catch’um.
Or, you can get as fancy as you want with all the fly gear. I think they call those anglers “purists.” Crankbaits, spoons and spinners work as well. It’s just a matter of what technique you prefer. The fun part about using crawlers is you can catch some suckers while waiting for a trout to bite. They are a good battle and a nice bonus – especially if you like to smoke’um. Look for the deeper runs and eddies where the current is a little slower. These are classic holding areas for feeding fish.
Whatever you’re doing, make sure you get outside and enjoy this spring weather!
Tight lips and loose lines,
Wally
