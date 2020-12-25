Big buck in Onamia!
Bryce Brandt with his 10-point buck in Onamia.
Nice buck!
Jeff Falconer successfully hunted this nice buck in the Mille Lacs area during rifle season.
Nice northern!
Joe Aguirre caught a 43 3/4-inch
northern on Mille Lacs.
