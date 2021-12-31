Well, I hope you all had a great Christmas and I definitely wish you all a happy new year as well! I’m thinking 2022 can’t be any worse than 2021 was, but you never know in this crazy world you humans live in. Down here all we fishes have to worry about is what the next exotic invasive species will be we’ll have to deal with.
Now granted these reports will be about a week old by the time you read them, but overall the big lake is heading in the right direction, thanks to Ma Nature leaving the freezer door open.
From the big point area on the east side posted: “Ice Camp Outfitters was out over the weekend checking ice and found a wide variety of ice thickness 8-10 inches around the East side of the lake.”
From Agate Bay Resort on the east side posted: “We were out on the ice all day checking ice thickness and marking roads. We found 9-10 inches of ice wherever we went. It is remarkably consistent throughout.”
From the northwest corner, Garrison Sports posted: ”The new ice is up to 4.5-5.5 inches. Our access will open up this afternoon to walkout traffic only. Bring your cleats and spud bars because we can’t check every square inch of ice. There is some light fluffy snow on the ice which makes it very slippery.”
From the southwest side, Randy’s Rentals posted: “Access is open with 9-10 inches of good ice staked and plowed. Foot traffic, ATV and side by sides allowed with portables and small wheel houses.”
From the south end, Beachside Resort posted: “We had another cold ice making night here on the southern shores of Mille Lacs and things are still trending in the right direction.”
Hopefully the big blizzard didn’t do too much to hinder the ice, But it looks like things may be getting better and better with the upcoming cold blast. Be safe out there, enjoy the upcoming New Years holiday and catch me if you can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.