Hey all you big baseball fans out there! It’s that time of year again, if you haven’t heard, the Minnesota Twins are giving away free hats again this season. I think one of the games that they gave them away has already gone by last month, but there are still two games left to get one, check them out below.

Wally Finn

Wally Finn

From what I understand (me being a fish and all and don’t really wear hats so to speak), anyone with a 2022 Minnesota hunting or fishing license can receive a free camouflage Minnesota Twins logo cap thanks to a special Twins ticket offer.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.