Hey all you big baseball fans out there! It’s that time of year again, if you haven’t heard, the Minnesota Twins are giving away free hats again this season. I think one of the games that they gave them away has already gone by last month, but there are still two games left to get one, check them out below.
From what I understand (me being a fish and all and don’t really wear hats so to speak), anyone with a 2022 Minnesota hunting or fishing license can receive a free camouflage Minnesota Twins logo cap thanks to a special Twins ticket offer.
The Minnesota DNR Days are back at Twins games this season through a partnership between the Twins and the DNR. The upcoming Minnesota DNR Days partnership games at Target Field in Minneapolis are:
Tuesday, Aug. 16, vs. the Kansas City Royals at 6:40 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9 vs. the Cleveland Guardians at 7:10 p.m.
To receive your hat: Purchase reserved game tickets online. Go to the game. Present your valid ticket purchased through this special ticket package. Pick up your cap at the game.
Sounds like a heck of a deal, wear it proudly next time you hoist me up for a pic!
As far as fishing goes, you anglers should start trolling deep diving cranks or use leadcore out in the deep water. Got lots of friends that are just roaming the basin areas this time of year. Just know if you’re using leadcore, take it easy fighting the fish as they tend to rip off with all that weight in front of them - so take your time bringing them in.
