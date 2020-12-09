It’s that time of year again when thoughts turn to ice fishing and wondering when the big lake is going to freeze. Now that the new walleye regs are in place (as of Dec. 1 anglers can keep one fish between 21 inches and 23 inches or one over 28 inches), anglers are chomping at the bit to get out there.
At 132,516 acres, Mille Lacs Lake is the second largest lake in Minnesota, second only to Upper and Lower Red (which is currently frozen with fishable ice). With its massive size and surface area, it’s anyone’s guess as to when it will freeze. Guessing the date the ice will form is popular, but not near as popular as to when it will come off in the spring in anticipation for another summer. The average over the last 17 years that I’ve been keeping records (on my garage wall) is Dec. 2. But for many years, it has formed before and after that date.
In the fall when the lake is trying to freeze, wind plays a big part in when it will stay frozen. The lake can freeze shut on a calm cold night like Nov. 29 of this year, but then the wind picks back up, breaks it up, and makes a mess of it. That was the first chance for an average freeze. Now, with the looks of the forecast, we’re at a standoff with Mother Nature.
The earliest freeze I have on record was Nov. 14, 2014 and the latest was Dec. 22 the following year. What a difference a year can make in Minnesota. Generally, anglers (and resorters) hope to be driving on the lake by Christmas time, as that is a very popular time frame on Mille Lacs. But in 2015, anglers could barely walk out there.
In 2011, the lake froze on Dec. 6. That’s pretty average, but then it reopened in mid-December out in the middle and stayed that way till mid-January. During that period with open water, the wind blew the ice around. As a result, as many as 20 anglers were stranded on a huge chunk of ice that had broken free from the north shore on a late evening in mid-December when a big north wind blew up.
After an extensive rescue operation, all anglers and rescuers were safely on shore. Less than a week later, 30 more anglers wound up in the same position, and another rescue operation ensued. Those were the two biggest rescues, but there were also many other smaller scale rescues around the lake around that same time frame, as the big lake refused to freeze shut.
This was a good example for why anglers shouldn’t go out on a sheet of ice if there is an offshore wind, knowing there’s still open water out there. If you are going to fish in those conditions, fish the lakeside with an onshore wind. If the ice does move, it will not move away from the shore and strand you and all your stuff. This occurrence is fairly common on the great lakes, not so much around here. But you can never be too careful.
Due to the open water stubbornly staying out in the center of the lake till mid-January in 2011, the ice never did become safe enough for vehicle travel far offshore that year. And when the lake opened on its record early date of March 26, 2012, the following spring, it did not seem like much of a surprise to locals and resort owners alike as it never did freeze to its average winter thickness.
Currently, there is fishable ice in the smaller bays, and a simple drive by will show you the fish houses out there. But I’m afraid that much of the main lake is still open with random sheets floating around. Maybe some of the rim ice in the main lake bays could be fishable. But use caution if you decide to venture out there. I always feel better when I see someone else out there first.
It looks like some colder weather is due starting later this week after the snow on Friday. If the wind would stay down for a couple days, Mille Lacs could freeze again, and I guess if I had to make a prediction, that would be it. It should be interesting as usual!
