Wild and Free, the wildlife rehabilitation center in Garrison, Minn., treats all sorts. Orphaned and injured animals, whether they be bats, possums, owls, and bears, to name a few, regularly pass through the facility’s doors. Late this summer, the program put out a call for food donation for bear cubs at the facility – and the program has seen a turn out.
As of Aug. 27, the Wild and Free official Facebook page noted that the program was no longer able to accept dog food or apple donations due to a lack of storage space, which the page notes is a problem Wild and Free has never had before.
Faren Riggs, technician with the Garrison Animal Hospital who occasionally assists with the Wild and Free program, explained that Wild and Free frequently holds drives like this in fall when there are baby bears to feed. Currently, the program has eight bear cubs in rehabilitation. Riggs noted that this was an average number for the fall season.
Riggs added that the local bear population is thriving and that this higher population brings with it a higher risk of mother bears getting struck by cars, thus orphaning cubs.
During the fall, Riggs said, the Wild and Free program tries to feed the bears using acorns, which is part of the bears’ natural diet, to help them pack on fat for the winter. The program also accepts apples and dog food during this time. “We like to put them on an acorn and apple diet,” Riggs said, “But dog food is also readily available as well.”
Riggs said the public is usually able to provide acorns from their yards or spare apples they’ve grown, as these items can be freely given. She emphasized that program prefers when people make sure the items they donate are clean. She added that acorns keep longer without spoiling.
As for how much food was donated this year, Riggs said, “It was hundreds and hundreds of pounds, collectively, I would say one ton, at least.” She described this as the preferred yearly average the program tries to collect. The program will use these supplies on a first in, first out basis, and Riggs said that the current supply will last them through October and into the beginning of November. She added that this was in part due a steady stream of donations that continue to come in.
Donations are also accepted by Wild and Free year round. Outside of this call for acorns and apples for bears in the fall months, Riggs also said that the Wild and Free official Facebook page includes an Amazon wishlist, and individuals interested can make donations to the program through purchases of this list which includes items like cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, paper towels, baby formula, dog and cat food, blankets, cages, kennels, and hoses, among other items.
Speaking on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Wild and Free’s operations, Riggs said that the program typically tries to go out and meet individuals with an injured or orphaned animal half way. With pandemic restrictions in place, volunteers have been unable to go out into the public and meet people for transports. The program has needed to rely more on having individuals bring animals in to the program. In cases where this might not be easily possible, they also have tried to contact other facilities to come take the animals. “We never turn an animal away,” Riggs said. “It just depends on whether a citizen is able to transport that animal all the way to us.”
“There’s never a shortage of animals in need,” Riggs said. Wild and Free is a program committed to seeing its rehabilitation efforts through. If this fall’s food donation drive is any indication, the local public is just as committed to seeing that mission through as well.
