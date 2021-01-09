Several light snowfalls and bright sunshine during the Christmas and New Year weekends left a blanket of white to accent area sights such as the Soo Line trestle bridge that spans the Rum River in Onamia. The photo was taken by Onamia High grad and world traveler, Annaka Peterson.
