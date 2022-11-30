Margaret Vos named SWCD’s Outstanding Conservationist for 2022
Margaret Vos, a Compass member from the Mille Lacs Lake Watershed Group (MLLWMG), has been named the Mille Lacs Soil and Water Conservation District’s (SWCD) Outstanding Conservationist for 2022. Each year the state’s SWCDs recognize individuals and organizations for outstanding accomplishments in implementing conservation practices and improving Minnesota’s natural resources. Margaret will be honored at a special luncheon hosted by the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts at their Annual State Convention in Bloomington on Dec. 14.
In 2019, Margaret worked with the Mille Lacs Soil and Water Conservation District and the Mille Lacs Lake Watershed Management Group to switch her shoreline from turf grass to native vegetation. Because native vegetation has long roots that hold onto shoreline soil, stormwater runoff is slowed down and is able to be absorbed into the soil. The result is not only functional, but beautiful as well. Margaret’s shoreline is home to beautiful native wildflowers including monarda, purple prairie clover, blue vervain, milkweeds, black-eyed Susans and yellow coneflowers. These are especially spectacular in the month of July.
Margaret says, “I grew up on a family farm that had been homesteaded by my great-grandfather in 1885. Both my parents believed in giving back to the earth and to provide for future generations. It was a common and yearly practice to plant trees on our farm. My father would say that it’s the first generation that did the work of planting, the second generation to manage the growth and the third generation to actually enjoy the trees. So it’s in my DNA to give back and to provide for the next generation. The planting on the shores of Mille Lacs Lake is on a faster timeline. By the end of the first year there was growth, the second year beauty which continues to this day. The idea of planting and preserving for future generations-my son and his wife, my two granddaughters … really motivates me.”
Installing this shoreline buffer qualified Margaret for membership in the MLLWMG’s Compass program. Compass is an active community of people dedicated to protecting the overall health of Mille Lacs Lake. Membership is voluntary and participants are recognized for their conservation role and best management activities. Margaret became an active Compass member and went on to join the MLLWMG where her leadership has helped the group expand outreach and resources for active Compass members.
“I am so proud to have found a group of committed volunteers and staff who care about the Mille Lacs Lake Watershed,” says Margaret. “I discovered the group when I was asked to present on my lake shore project to the Healthy Land, Healthy Lakes conference. I was then asked to present to the MLLWMG board at their monthly meeting.”
“I stayed for the discussion and realized that not only was important work being done to keep Mille Lacs and its watersheds healthy, but there was more work that needed to be done. So I joined the amazing group of committed citizens and now four years later continue to work in making our beautiful land and lake healthy for the next seven generations. Minnesota has been my home forever, as well as my family’s home for six generations. It is very important to me that it continues for the next generations. If it’s not my job, then whose job is it?”
“I also believe that major changes began with the power of one. One person, one effort, one project that then develops into so much more. I strongly believe that each and every one of us can have an impact on our community and on our world. Keeping our lands and lakes healthy for our children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren is what motivates me.”
