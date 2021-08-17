Pamela Mae Bowman 62, Isle.
Pam passed away on August 12, 2021. She was born February 24, 1959.
She loved being with friends and family. Had various jobs over the years.
Likes cooking and baking with her sister.
Pam is survived by her sister, Teri Iverson (Bob); nephew, Troy Iverson (Tonya); great niece, Kate; great nephew Will; nephew, Dan Iverson (Jennifer); great nephews, Dalton and Lucas.
Pam will be missed by many of us. Especially her sincere smile.
Pam’s wishes were no memorial service. Memorial or donations preferred to the Cancer Society.
