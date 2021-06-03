After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the annual “Ride and Roast” was held on May 22 at McQuoid’s Inn in Isle. The event began with a pancake breakfast provided by the Isle Fire Department, followed by guided rides, with a trail-side box lunch on the Red Top, Foxy Loop and Solana trail systems. Pictured above are Isle Fire Department members Jeff Roeschlien, Ethan Skrove, Riley Magnuson, and Ryan Vivant. $670.00 was raised for the department with 191 people served.
