The Onamia Panthers baseball team finished its regular season on a high note, winning their final two games: a 6-4 victory over Spectrum along with a 4-0 win over Ogilvie that was worth two points in the conference standings.
Onamia finished the regular season with a record of 7-9, 4-5 in the Great River Conference.
In post-season, the 3rd-seeded Panthers opened the sub-section of Section 5A tournament on June 1 with a 4-3, walk-off win over the 6th-seeded McGregor Mercs, and followed the next day with a tough 3-1 loss to the 2nd-seeded Braham Bombers.
Because the tournament is a double-elimination event, Onamia was still alive and wound up playing the top-seeded Hinckley/Finlayson Jaguars, who were knocked off by 4th-seeded Ogilvie.
The Panthers ended up losing a tough 6-2 game to the Jags which brought their season to an end. Onamia’s overall record for 2021 was 8-11.
Because Onamia will pair with Isle next season in baseball, the game against Hinckley was the final one in a Panther uniform for Onamia players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.