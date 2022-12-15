My name is Jake Green and I am 29 years old. This is a brief story of how I was able to harvest the largest bear by bow and arrow in the state of Minnesota.
My dad and I had scouted the area in Aitkin County well before the hunting season, we decided it would be a good area to set up and hope for the best.
We set our tree stands, our Realtree tree pegs and our Muddy solar cell cam up to see if there was anything roaming the area. Over time, we watched many different bears come and go. We knew that this was the area we wanted to hunt.
Once we got into baiting season, we started our normal baiting routine. Using bait from Lucky 7’s Bait Shop, we fed plenty of nice-sized bears that kept returning to the bait pile.
On Sept. 5 at 5 a.m. I got my gear ready and headed out to the stand. I had on my Rocky Mountain boots and my Realtree Northwood turkey gilly suit. I used the Fieldline Pro Series backpack to carry my gear, with Northwoods Bear Products Gold Rush scent.
I grabbed my PSE Diablo bow that has a Surge Dropaway Rest, a Trophy Ridge three-pin sight and a Bow Slicker sling from my Plano Pillar Lock hard case. With my bow I also used my Trophy Ridge quiver with my Eastern 300 spline carbon 6.5mm Matrix arrows with stinger, four-blade, 125-gram broadheads and my Shark 2 release. With all of that I was ready to head out to the stand.
I walked out a half mile to get to the stand. I got there at 5:45 a.m. and waited.
At 6:01 a.m., the bear came in to the bait pile. I watched the bear anxiously, waiting for the perfect shot. At 6:20 a.m. I was able to maneuver around for the kill shot. The bear ran 60 yards before dropping to the ground. It was a perfect double lung shot, so the bear did not suffer.
After getting the bear home and cleaned up, I had a European mount done of the skull, it was measured by a licensed Pope & Young individual. It measured out to a score of 22.4 1/16 on the Pope & Young scale.
It is the largest bear ever taken in Aitkin and the third largest bear in the state. It is tied for the 17th largest in the United States.
I am very excited to be able to share my story with fellow bear hunters out there and prove that patience and hard work does pay off.
Happy hunting to all and be safe out there!
Editor’s note: To be eligible for entry into Pope & Young’s records program, an animal must have been taken: Entirely by the use of the bow and arrow (as defined by Pope & Young) and in complete compliance with the controlling state/provincial hunting regulations. The animal must have also been taken with “The Rules of Fair Chase.” See more at www.pope-young.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.