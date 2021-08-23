Nezhike-wa-waasamokwe, Patricia Jean Clark, 70-year-old resident of Onamia, MN passed away on August 18, 2021. Visitation will begin at dusk on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs reservation. A Funeral Ceremony will begin at 10:00 AM on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs reservation with Gisibaganeb officiating. Interment will be in the Woodland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Nezhike-wa-waasamokwe, Patricia Jean Clark was born on January 26, 1951, to Jessie (Boyd) and James Clark in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she attended and graduated from South High School. Patricia worked in the Mille Lacs Band Urban Office for many years and later retired. She looked forward to going on the annual elder trips and being with her family and friends. Patricia enjoyed going to the casino, playing cribbage, and watching her “soaps” on TV, especially The Young and the Restless and General Hospital. Sewing, reading magazines, and spoiling her dog, Crinkles was how she liked to spend her time. Patricia loved the fall and winter holidays to be with relatives and listening to them share their accomplishments and achievements with her. All will dearly miss Patricia.
Patricia is survived by her brothers, Randall Clark, Kelly Kegg, Gordon (Susan) Parr, Jim Boyd, and Sheldon Boyd; sisters, Karen Clark, Iona (Jim) Wygralak, Judy (Terry) Kanassatega, Phyllis Boyd, Donna (Carl) Iverson, Jolette (Darrin) Zapf, and Kimberly (Kyle) Kegg; adopted sisters, Michelle Braaten, Kathleen Kleckler, and Judy Sieber; and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie (Boyd) and James Clark; brothers, Lou Boyd, Les Boyd, Sr.; adopted sister, Panji Garbow; and nephew, Brian Clark.
