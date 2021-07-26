Patricia “Pat” Ann (Gallagher) Sandin, 80

Patricia “Pat” Ann (Gallagher) Sandin, age 80, formerly of Minneapolis, Minnesota passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Essentia Health Center Campus-Sandstone.
Pat was born on May 3, 1941 in Minneapolis, MN to Fredrick and Grace (McGuire) Gallagher. Pat grew up in the Minneapolis area, graduating from Roosevelt High School. After high school Pat married Arnold (Arnie) Sandin on September 24, 1960. They lived in South Minneapolis, raising their four children. Pat worked for the Minneapolis public school system in the food service department for 23 years, with a majority of her time spent at Morris Park Elementary. Pat loved their lake home and enjoyed sitting on her porch reading her book and watching the sunsets. She enjoyed bingo, meat raffles, walking, traveling, playing cards, sewing, crocheting, and baking. Most of all Pat loved spending time with her family, especially the grand kids and the great grand kids.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Grace; her sisters, Mary and Colleen; her mother-in-law, Marion; and her father-in-law, Alfred.
Pat is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Arnold of Isle, MN; son, Richard (Mindy Kespohl) Sandin of Minneapolis, MN; daughter, Wendy (Michael Johnson) Reamer-Johnson of Sandstone, MN; daughter, Jodi (Gary) Nohrenberg of Lino Lakes, MN; son, Jason Sandin of Florida; grandchildren, Jared (Rachael) Sandin, Kyle Sandin, Kattie (Luke Nass) Reamer, Bridget (Jared) Knudson, Mikayla Sandin, Jacob Nohrenberg, Leah Nohrenberg, Jenavieve Nohrenberg; great grandchildren, Caleb Sandin, Erin Knudson; nieces and nephews, Laura (Mike) Johnson, Jeff Sandin, Victoria (Anthony) Keel, James (Desma) Sandin; and brother-in-law, Gerald (Jay) Sandin of Spring Lake Park, MN.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church at 4 p.m. in Isle, MN, with Pastor Brenda Wicklund officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
