Mille Lacs County Historical Society members Randy Preimesberger, his mom Rose, and sister Janell Wink recently repainted the cutouts of Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox! Formerly located at a resort in Isle, the duo has been at the Mille Lacs Lake Museum on Main Street in Isle for many years.
You may have noticed Randy Priemesberger of Little Canada and his mother Rose of Roseville painting Paul and Babe recently. Well, they made four trips to Isle to freshen up the paint job out of the goodness of their hearts. Rose has a cabin in the area and the two have grown to love this area and all it has to offer. Thank you Randy and Rose for thinking of us and great job!
Photo by Erik Jacobson
Randy Priemesberger brings Paul and Babe back to life in Isle
