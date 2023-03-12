news.messenger@apgecm.com 

The Mille Lacs Raiders boys basketball team had two remaining regular season games heading into the first week of March. The Raiders, who entered those games with a total of one win for the season, were looking for at least another “W” from one of those two final games. But, alas, Mille Lacs dropped both tilts and were scheduled to begin post-season on Monday, March 6 with a play-in to the Section 5A Tourney against St. John’s Prep.

