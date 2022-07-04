On June 17 a Pequot Lakes man allegedly violated a harassment restraining order (HRO) and has been charged.
According to the complaint:
On June 17, a deputy from the Mille Lacs County Sheriffs office was dispatched to a Onamia residence on the report of a disturbance involving James Wilbur Eberle, 32.
The reporting party called on behalf of the victim because Eberle was attempting to smash in the windows on a vehicle she was in.
Upon arrival, officers detained Eberle and the deputy spoke to the victim who appeared to have been crying.
She said that Eberle is “mentally unstable” and she was attempting to leave because she new the situation was going to escalate.
She stated she was in her car with her child and about to drive away when Eberle punched the drivers window. she said there was an active HRO against Eberle.
The current order prohibits Eberle from havung any contact with the victim and being within 500 feet of the residence.
After being arrested and placed in the squad car, Eberle repeatedly smashed his head against the interior cage of the vehicle resulting in a cut that needed stitches at the Onamia hospital, according to the complaint.
Eberle was previously convicted of two counts of gross misdemeanor HRO violations in 2019.
If convicted of another felony HRO, Eberle faces five years and/or a $10,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.