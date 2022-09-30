Duck hunters Luke and Colby Dobbs along with Austin Nelder traveled all the way from Dodge Center to duck hunt Lake Onamia last weekend. They limited out with 18 ducks on opening day and Sunday bagged a total of three teal.
Photos by Bob Statz
Minnesota DNR Law Compliance Representative Zaysha Hayes checked boats for invasive species as they came off Lake Onamia.
One half hour before sunrise on Saturday morning, Sept. 24, duck hunting officially opened throughout the state of Minnesota.
No other body of water in mid-Minnesota was more active with hunters than Lake Onamia with over 40 hunting parties looking to bag some ducks on Saturday morning and at least that many on Sunday.
Conditions were what every waterfowl hunter dreams of after a long off-season. Greeted with a cool morning and heavy overcast skies with northwest winds that made perfect weather for the ducks to be on the move.
Many who hunted Lake Onamia took off from either the public landing in Onamia or the public landing on Lake Shakopee.
Two conditions made it a perfect opener: Lake Onamia was laden with wild rice which is a natural draw for water-fowl and of course the weather.
As per usual on Lake Onamia, many hunters arrived at the lake as early as 1 or 2 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, so they could stake out their favorite spots.
Reports showed many parties taking their limits of six ducks each.
On shore, DNR officers were checking boat and hunting licenses, along with Jordan Dahl and Zaysha Hayes who were working as Minnesota DNR Law Compliance Representatives, doing surveys as to numbers and species of ducks shot and checking boats for aquatic invasive species and weeds on boats and motors that could be transferred from the lake to elsewhere in the area.
