Fourth of July 2021 will go down in history for several reasons: it was the first summer holiday in over a year where annual celebratory events were not canceled because of pandemic issues, and the weather was hot and steamy — the kind of temps which made for perfect conditions for those taking advantage of area lakes.
As far as local celebrations were concerned, Onamia continued its tradition of partying on the third of July with events such as food and beverage stands, a small 4-wheeler parade, an evening street dance featuring a quality band, followed by fireworks shot over downtown.
Earlier, on the third, BayView Restaurant sponsored its Sixth annual Golf Car, 3-4 Wheeler and Moped Parade around Cove Bay. In all, there were 71 units in the parade which started at BayView and proceeded to Izatys Resort and returned via Iota Way. Prizes were awarded for most patriotic and most creative units, and red, white and blue were the colors of the day.
On Sunday, July 4, the town of Hillman, whose town sign boasts a population of 49, swelled in size to way over 1,000 who showed up at 11 a.m. to enjoy the 61-unit Fourth of July parade. Liquid refreshment and lots of food were featured on this day when the afternoon temps reached the mid 90s.
Another holiday tradition around the big lake is the gathering of watercraft at dusk to view fireworks from Wahkon and Garrison Bays. Hundreds vied for position in those bays to watch the explosions over the water, then somehow those boats found their way back to shore and the comfort of a camp-fire.
For those who wished to use the local lakes and rivers for summer recreation, a group of young men and women from the Twin Cities escaped the heat by hopping on flotation devices at the exit of Lake Onamia and floating several miles down the Rum River.
Others spent the afternoons wading in the shallow water of Mille Lacs’ Bare-Butt Beach just outside of Wahkon.
