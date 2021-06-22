On Monday, June 21, motorists can expect some delays on Highway 210 between east junction Highway 6 in Deerwood and Ninth Avenue West, in west Aitkin, as crews begin to prepare work areas and test concrete road sections for the upcoming four-month road project.
Work will occur weekdays between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. through June. Motorists will encounter flaggers with alternate one-way traffic through the work zone. Be prepared to stop or slow down. Pay attention and expect locations to change throughout the day.
