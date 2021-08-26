David Jacobson from Garrison (but soon moving back to the twin cities for his sophmore year at the U of M) took advantage of his time back home by catching this 41” northern pike while fishing a weedline with a bucktail. He also caught this 21” smallmouth (inset) a little while later on the same bait that tied his previous personal best smallmouth bass as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.