Rob Mason wasn’t expecting to live out his dream of living on Mille Lacs for at least another 10 years. He and his wife, after enjoying the perks that come with owning a cabin near the big lake for five years, knew they wanted to retire in the area. “We had no idea that we could, in under two years, execute a plan that would graduate two kids, [...] change careers, [...] change employers, sell our house, move permanently north and be settled and accepted into the Mille Lacs communities as positively as we have.”
Mason is the newest realtor to join the Sandelands Realty team in Garrison.
Working with the Sandelands team has “been fabulous,” Mason said in a recent email. After researching several local real estate firms and meetings, “the hometown feel that I got from the Sandelands crew matched my personality perfectly.”
Mason started at Sandelands a little over a month ago. Before making the permanent move to the Mille Lacs area, he and his wife lived in the Rochester area, where they raised their family. Mason originally hails from southeastern Minnesota; he shared that after college, he escaped the cold winters for Arizona sun, where he met his wife – who was also an escapee of the frigid north (but Wisconsin).
After 18 years in computer support, and owning his own business, Mason decided to change gears at the end of 2021. He landed on pursuing his realtor’s license “as a way to move away from the high-stress environment of computer support.”
It was a year ago he sold his business. And with their youngest’s high school graduation imminent, Mason and his wife “hatched a plan to live at our lake house permanently.” His wife found employment at Riverwood Health Center, and the move was made.
As a realtor, Mason believes his experience with construction, as well as repairing and flipping homes sets him apart. “I take pride in being able to educate first-time home buyers with many of the intricacies in the homes that they are visiting.” Honesty and being realistic to sellers are integral to Mason’s process, too.
Sandelands’ reputation precedes the firm, something Mason is proud to associate with – ”I am so excited to sell on Mille Lacs and share its history and, well, let’s be honest, its vibrant personality.”
Ultimately, Mason strives to live up to that exceptional reputation and service. “Giving personal service in what has become an impersonal world is paramount!”
In his free time, as a long-time basketball coach, Mason enjoys working with the Aitkin High School basketball team. “[I] really enjoy being able to give back to the community through coaching basketball.”
For your real estate needs, Mason can be reached at 507-450-1586 or Rob@SandelandsRealty.com. Mason advised that though his phone number is not a local area code, “be confident that you will be getting 218 service.”
