Rob Mason, Sandelands

Hometown feel

Rob Mason, Sandelands’ newest member of the realty team, values the hometown feel the firm offers. Pictured with him is Charlie.

Rob Mason wasn’t expecting to live out his dream of living on Mille Lacs for at least another 10 years. He and his wife, after enjoying the perks that come with owning a cabin near the big lake for five years, knew they wanted to retire in the area. “We had no idea that we could, in under two years, execute a plan that would graduate two kids, [...] change careers, [...] change employers, sell our house, move permanently north and be settled and accepted into the Mille Lacs communities as positively as we have.”

Mason is the newest realtor to join the Sandelands Realty team in Garrison.

