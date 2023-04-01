Gerry Wollum

There are three words that have been around a long time that are very relevant these days: perspective, perception, and proportion. As you might guess, these all have some relation to Latin, sometimes even earlier, but have been used in the English language for hundreds of years. Nobody pays any mind to where they came from, and sometimes the meaning is obscured.

I had a junior high drafting class quite some time back where the teacher stressed the importance of drawing perspective properly using specific angle templates to make the drawing realistic. I also had an art teacher who spoke of the same concept. Unfortunately I was not talented at art or drawing, so that was the end of my education in that area. That concept stuck with me though. It involves creating a ‘vanishing point’ in the distance of an image. I use it in my crude plans and sketches. Nowadays it’s easy (for some) with CAD drafting or artificial intelligence.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.