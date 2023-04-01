There are three words that have been around a long time that are very relevant these days: perspective, perception, and proportion. As you might guess, these all have some relation to Latin, sometimes even earlier, but have been used in the English language for hundreds of years. Nobody pays any mind to where they came from, and sometimes the meaning is obscured.
I had a junior high drafting class quite some time back where the teacher stressed the importance of drawing perspective properly using specific angle templates to make the drawing realistic. I also had an art teacher who spoke of the same concept. Unfortunately I was not talented at art or drawing, so that was the end of my education in that area. That concept stuck with me though. It involves creating a ‘vanishing point’ in the distance of an image. I use it in my crude plans and sketches. Nowadays it’s easy (for some) with CAD drafting or artificial intelligence.
Artists speak often of proportion when they are drawing or painting, which is key to creating a realistic image, if that’s the plan. If the parts of an image are out of proportion, it won’t look right.
Then there is perception: simply, taking in and processing information, whether it’s seen, heard, or smelled. This is when the prospective buyer looks at the drawing, painting or diagram and decides to buy it. Or not.
These words come into play a lot in this 21st century that we are in, not just in images but in what is being said. Do you ever notice how distorted and “out of proportion” things sound that are said by someone who wants you to believe his point at any cost? That’s the time you have to make note of your perspective – the place you are standing so to speak – to filter out the reality from the ridiculous with your perception, and find the truth. When you do this, you are comparing what you know to be true to what the person is saying. The old adage, “If it seems too good to be true, it probably isn’t,” applies strongly. And of course, if the person says “It’s the truth!” or “Believe me!” then whatever is being said becomes even more suspect. From that person’s perspective, distorting a statement out of proportion is justified to win you over to his or her way of thinking, making your perception the most important part.
The funny thing to me is, disproportionate or exaggerated statements are part of what makes jokes funny, using the paradox between what the listener knows and what the joke teller says. There’s a weird intersection of politics, marketing, and jokes at work.
So, it’s very important be in the right place with an accurate view when listening to something that may not be so. Perspective and perception are key to telling if the proportions are really what they say.
