Peter Shields, 73-year-old resident of Onamia, Minn. passed away on June 12, 2021. A private interment will be held at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery near Little Falls, Minn. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at LLS.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.