Mille Lacs Health System Community Pharmacies in Isle and Onamia started walk-in vaccine clinics this past Monday, October 24th for both flu shots and COVID-19 Bivalent boosters. Both flu and COVID-19 boosters can be given at the same time. No appointment is necessary, times are listed below for availability at each pharmacy location.
COVID-19 booster shots are available for adults 18 years and older, and you must have had the first two COVID-19 vaccinations to be eligible. The updated booster dose that you receive does not need to be from the same manufacturer that made the vaccine that you received for your primary vaccination or previous booster with a monovalent COVID-19 vaccine. Please bring your insurance ID paperwork, and vaccine history card to receive your vaccinations.
The FDA website explains the benefit of the Bivalent booster as “it includes a component of the original virus strain to provide broad protection against COVID-19 and a component of the omicron variant to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant.”
The Mille Lacs Health System Community Pharmacy - Isle vaccine walk-in clinic is available Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., closed for lunch from 12:30 pm. - 1:00 p.m. If you have questions, you can reach the Isle Pharmacy at 320-676-3115.
The Mille Lacs Health System Community Pharmacy - Onamia vaccine walk-in clinic is available Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. If you have questions, you can reach the Onamia Pharmacy at 320-532-2900.
COVID-19 Bivalent Booster shots are available now through December 2022!
