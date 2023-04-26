If you take note when American robins return to the northland, the date of ice out on your lake, or when the Lilacs bloom and fill the air with beautiful aromas, you have what it takes to be a phenologist. Heck, you might already be one and not even know it.
Phenology might sound academic and boring, but it is anything but. It is nothing more than getting outside and having fun in nature by observing what’s happening today that wasn’t happening yesterday as it relates to the climate. I like to think of it as “Nature’s Calendar.” Best of all, phenology is an activity that ANYBODY CAN DO!
Long Lake Conservation Center has made phenology a central part of our curriculum for years, and the students love it. There are a handful of area schools and classrooms that are participating as well. I hope that over the next few years, more and more will join this movement. The more the merrier. Phenology is one of the best ways I’ve seen to engage and connect people – especially children – with nature and it’s an easy introduction into some basic scientific principles.
Getting started is as simple as selecting an element of nature that interests you. It might be a tree or plant in your yard, a bird that nests near you, or an animal that makes a home close to where you live. Once you’ve selected your element, take time each week to observe and record what is happening. Did your tree bud? Did your eagle return to its nest? Did the pod of “my milkweed plant” burst and release its seeds? It’s that simple.
If you listen to KAXE radio out of Grand Rapids, you know that phenology is a big part of their programming. Led by John Latimer and Sarah Mitchell, KAXE is spearheading a regional effort to get more schools and individuals involved in Phenology by offering training and providing the tools to get started. You can sign up for one of their trainings at https://www.kaxe.org/phenologyworkshops.
You can enjoy phenology as a solitary experience, or you can join a growing movement of citizen scientists and share the data you have collected. Enter your data on Nature’s Notebook, a website that is managed by the USA National Phenology Network. Compare your data with others and look for trends and patterns. You can learn more about Nature’s Notebook at https://www.usanpn.org/natures_notebook.
Take the leap and become a phenologist. You will not regret it.
Dave McMillan is manager at Long Lake Conservation Center in Palisade.
