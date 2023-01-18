Pickleball. The game that looks like tennis (sort of), has paddles like ping pong (a little), and uses a wiffle ball (really?). No pickles involved.
National Geographic reported in October 2022 that, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, pickleball is “the fastest growing sport in America.” Nationwide, there are 4.8 million players as of 2022, representing a nearly 40% increase from 2020. The estimated 35,000 courts across the country have more than doubled over a period of five years.
The lakeside of central Minnesota is no exception to the pickleball mania that’s swept the nation.
What’s all the hullabaloo about?
On a frigid Thursday morning, over 20 people are gathered at the Isle Recreation and Education Center (IREC), shoes squeaking against the gym floor, paddles swinging and foreheads glistening. They’re part of a group that reserves the gym space three times a week – Tuesday and Thursday mornings, and Wednesday evenings – for some good-natured competition, exercise and some plain old hanging out.
Judie Birk is a pickleball player and is part of the Isle Area Pickleball Association. Pickleball, for her, is a fun sport, one that’s quickly growing in the Isle area. She shared that there are upwards of 100 people who play regularly. It was when the group swelled to those numbers, Birk said, that they decided it was time to get more organized.
The group formed the association, IAPA, and now have gained 501c3 status.
As Birk talked about the association and their coming goals, she watched the players on the court, pointing out who is newer, how quickly they’ve grown. She reflected that pickleball is an intergenerational sport. She herself has brought her grandchildren to play at the young ages of six and eight – “they get right in there,” Brink laughed. A frequent player, Maynard, is 87.
While many people may come with a partner, Birk said everyone ends up playing with everyone due to the rotation styles. “Everyone just loves it,” Birk said of the association’s members. While “court time is a premium” in the cities, those in the Isle area “are pretty lucky” to have space that they can reserve and use. Many people in the greater area come to play at IREC – people from Brainerd, Mora, Aitkin, even as far as the Twin Cities.
Bruce Montplaisir is a USA Pickleball Ambassador, and he’s also with the IAPA. He detailed how pickleball came to be, back in the 1960s.
He sets the scene of a family in Washington, 1965. Deciding to play a game outside, they got out the badminton set. But the poles for the net were broken, so the net was placed on the ground, like a tennis net. They didn’t have a proper birdie for their rackets, which ended up being ping pong paddles. They found a wiffle ball and played the inaugural game of pickleball. A neighbor helped to construct better plywood paddles for the pickleball players to use. There’s some good-natured controversy as to how the game actually came to be called “pickleball,” however.
Reportedly, the family had a dog named Pickles. The easy answer is that the family named the game after the pooch. Montplaisir dissented. It was actually the other way around, he said. The dog was named after the game. Pickleball comes from a rowing concept, wherein the pickle boat of non-starters follows up the crew race. Pickles, the dog, actually came around a couple years later, Montplaisir said, and received his name based on the game.
When Montplaisir began playing pickleball in 2011, he said his first paddle was a simple plywood paddle with a pickle on it. In 2018, when he began playing in the Isle area, there were hardly enough people coming to play. Now there are often a couple groups waiting on the sidelines of the court as four games are in progress during their weekly IREC sessions.
An exciting development for IAPA over the past year was the Isle School District’s approval to construct a new, state of the art pickleball complex where the tennis courts currently are. The association is currently fundraising for the eight-court, outdoor complex. Of their $180,000 goal for the project, members have raised about $65,000.
In the meantime, the pickleball group continues to meet weekly. During the summer, Birk expects they’ll have to reserve more days in order to accommodate the amount of players who come consistently. Coming up, the IAPA will be hosting a tournament Jan. 21-22 at IREC.
For anyone who’s never played, Birk said they’re welcome to come to one of the three weekly sessions; “people are very good at helping” newcomers learn. Equipment is provided, all you need to have is a pair of tennis shoes. Additionally, using PlayTimeScheduler.com, individuals can set up an alternative time to learn from someone with a little more experience. If businesses are interested in a team-building time, the IAPA can help make it happen with pickleball.
IAPA can be found on Facebook by searching Isle Area Pickleball Association (IAPA), or go to their website, islepickleball.com
