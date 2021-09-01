For Minnesota photographer Michael Metzger, anywhere on or around water is his favorite place to be. “It’s what feeds my soul,” he says. Mille Lacs Lake is a place he comes to often. “It’s so expansive,” he says, noting sunsets that stretch across the horizon and waves that come crashing in on long rocky shorelines. The lake holds many niches to explore and a myriad of what Metzger describes as “stories waiting to be discovered.”
And so, almost every chance he gets, Metzger is out there with his boat and his camera, finding and telling these stories with his photos.
Metzger is a self-taught photographer with a passion for landscapes. He bought his first camera more than 20 years and became immediately fascinated with the art form. He began by photographing floral scenes, landscapes in parks and public gardens, experimenting with the capabilities of the camera and with how to set up shots.
Along with mastering the hard skills of photography, he learned the soft skills such as composition, patience, and telling a story through the lens. Many of the photos he now takes portray the beauty of life on the lake: a dock at sunset, a dive into the water from a boat or a quiet bay filled with yellow pond lilies.
Metzger describes his work as “transforming the everyday into an imaginary daydream.” In many of his landscape photos, he focuses on a solid object in the foreground – a boat helm, some flowers, a glass of wine, a pair of sunglasses – and shoots it against a softened background of water and sky. The object functions as a portal into a dreamscape where reality drops away and everything is drawn into the light.
Metzger says that he sometimes likes to use objects to create dramatic silhouettes in his photos. He also likes experimenting with unusual perspectives, often crouching down low on the floor of a boat or behind some shoreline plants or rocks to create what he says is a kind of “child’s view,” a feeling of the vastness of the scene we are entering.
Metzger has published his work online in social media such as Instagram and Facebook. He’s also been featured by many brands, local news media and local publications like Lake Time Magazine. He has photographed people, weddings and commercially, but his love is for landscapes and he always returns to land, water, and sky. As he states, “Nature always amazes me.”
Metzger has a background in the field of graphic design. He currently works as the senior art director at Bluestem Brands, based out of Eden Prairie. Bluestem Brands is the parent company to a number of eCommerce retail brands. Metzger works with a team of creative people on photoshoots, printed work and digital projects. He says that he feels “lucky that I get to do what I love every day for my job.”
Metzger lives in Shakopee, Minn., which he chose for its proximity to his work. However, he keeps his boat at Mille Lacs Island Resort and says that his dream would be to someday “live close to the water full-time.” When he’s not working or photographing, Metzger enjoys just “hanging at the lake” and spending time with friends there – preferably on his boat.
Metzger has begun selling some of his photos online through his new website. In the future, he would also be interested in connecting with local shops to display and sell printed works. For now, you can find Michael Metzger’s work on his website: www.michaelmetzgerphoto.com. You can also follow him on Instagram (instagram.com/michaelmetzgerphoto) and on Facebook (facebook.com/michaelmetzgerphoto).
