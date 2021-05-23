Golf: May 10 - Pierz 270, Zimmerman 385, Mora 425 (Paige Johnson - Zimmerman 83, Abby Nelson - Pierz 85, Emily Virnig - Pierz 89. May 13 - Albany 179, Pierz 196 (top two: Abby Thelan, Albany - 41, Emily Virnig, Pierz - 44).
Softball: May 10 - Pierz 6, Mora 4
May 11 - Pierz 21, Milaca 0 (Pierz wins conference championship - first since 1991)
May 13 - Pierz 4, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 3.
Baseball: May 13 - Pierz 4, Osakis 0.
Track: May 11 - Pierz 4-team Invitational - Pierz boys: 3rd, Pierz girls: 2nd.
